To The Point: 3rd District Dem candidate; Whitmer on masks

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A rising number of coronavirus cases in Michigan have Gov. Gretchen Whitmer worried about people who aren’t wearing masks.

As a result, on Friday she issued a new, more stringent executive order to compel people to do so. Asked about those who see wearing masks as political and whether she thought her order would change that, she said she hoped so.

“We know that masks can make a big difference. Masks can make us safe. Right now … there’s an uptick in our numbers statewide. The Grand Rapids area, that region has an even bigger increase than others, and so we’re taking this very seriously,” she said.

Also above on this July 12, 2020, episode of “To The Point,” meet the Democrat running to replace independent U.S. Rep. Justin Amash in the 3rd Congressional District, Hillary Scholten.

Five Republicans vying for the seat who will be on the August primary ballot will debate at WOOD TV8 Tuesday.