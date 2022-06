GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Rep. Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids, and challenger John Gibbs joined News 8 political reporter Rick Albin for a round table on this To The Point for the weekend of June 25.

The Third Congressional District includes much of metro Grand Rapids, along with portions of Ottawa and Muskegon Counties.

Meijer and Gibbs are competing in the August primary for a chance to face democrat Hillary Scholten.