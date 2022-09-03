GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we look at the 3rd Congressional District race in west Michigan where nationally Republicans and Democrats are getting involved.

This past week the man who hopes to be the next Speaker of the House, Rep. Kevin McCarthy, from California, was in town to support Republican John Gibbs.

“This is a seat that I think will determine the majority in Congress but we’ve got a candidate in Mr. Gibbs here that has a background very few across the country have. And I’m here because, one, yes we can win it, (and) two, I believe in him I support him and back him a hundred present and we’ll stay in this race,” McCarthy said.

And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has been working for Democrat Hillary Scholten as early as the primary.

“There is no doubt about that this is a critical swing district across the country and you know, I think the different make-up of the district, right? Moving from certainly a Republican-leaning seat to now being a Democratic-leaning seat, according to Cook Political Report, it has a chance of being held by a Democrat for the first time in almost half a century,” she said.

The race for the 3rd Congressional District seat is one we will be watching closely and you can hear from the Democrat and Republican candidates vying for the spot this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 3.