GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On this “To The Point,” we continue our look at the 3rd Congressional District race in Kent and Ottawa Counties.

Republican candidate John Gibbs says he would not vote for the inflation reduction act.

“Despite the fact that it’s called the inflation reduction act, it actually does absolutely nothing to reduce inflation. It increases taxes, increases spending dramatically, and to support that level of spending you need to continue money printing, quantitative easing which has been happening at a ridiculous pace. The federal balance sheet has increased by something like 50% over the last couple of years. All the things contained in the bill will do nothing to reduce inflation it will only increase inflation,” Gibbs said.

