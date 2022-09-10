GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, says Democrats in Washington are trying to respond to inflation and the economy by “moving forward” and rebuilding America.

“We’ve got to rebuild the country and boy is this good news for us in Michigan. It’s not just roads and bridges, now we know that the internet (and) high-speed internet is infrastructure which we have all learned. But things like the Grand Rapids Airport which is so important where we’re putting millions of dollars in to support what needs to be done there as well as all the orange barrels around Kent County and beyond that we are traveling to see,” she said.

Plus we’ll take a look at the 38th House District race. All that and more on this “To The Point” episode for the weekend of Sept. 10.