To The Point: 30th state Senate district primary candidates Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Four Ottawa County Republicans are vying to replace state Sen. Arlan Meekhof, the majority leader being term-limited out of office.

Among the candidates competing in the primary for the 30th District is former state Rep. Joe Haveman. He said he wants to finish the job he started in the House.

"I want to come back and make sure that that economic comeback is sustainable, that we continue on the road and fix the problems that Michigan has today," he said.

One of his opponents is newcomer Rett DeBoer, who says she comes with a viewpoint she thinks Lansing could use.

"I'm a strong conservative and I believe that they need more conservatives, true conservatives, down there in Lansing," DeBoer said.

State Rep. Daniela Garcia said the move to the Senate would give her more time to work on important issues.

"It's an opportunity to actually work on legislation and be able to see some of that implementation and correct that if it needs to be in a longer time period," she said.

Another state representative, Roger Victory, said his campaign is about maintaining the values of Ottawa County.

"We have one of the largest population growths in the state of Michigan right here in Ottawa County and I believe we have to preserve what made us who we are and that is our Ottawa County values," he said.

Above, hear more from the candidates on this July 29, 2018, episode of "To The Point."