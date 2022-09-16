GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — John Gibbs, the Republican candidate for the 3rd Congressional District, will take your questions on a special prime-time episode of “To The Point” on Tuesday, Sept. 27.

Political reporter Rick Albin will host the conversation with Gibbs, a former Trump administration staffer who defeated incumbent Rep. Peter Meijer in the Republican primary in August.

Gibbs has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

Submit your questions for him here:



Gibbs had initially agreed to a Sept. 13 debate against Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten but then withdrew, saying the date would not work. The two camps could not reach an agreement on rescheduling. As a result, Scholten appeared on a prime-time episode of “To The Point” on Sept. 13.

News 8 offered Gibbs a similar slot so West Michigan could hear from both candidates. He agreed to the Sept. 27 appearance.

The general election is Nov. 8.