News

Three men arrested for passing fake $100 bills in Mecosta county

Posted: Apr 28, 2019 09:07 AM EDT

Updated: Apr 28, 2019 09:07 AM EDT

MECOSTA COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Three Chicago men have been arrested after the Mecosta county sheriff's office says they were caught passing counterfeit bills in Big Rapids township and the city of Big Rapids. 

It started Saturday evening when the three started buying thingts from Jimmy John's and the Shell gas station, then moved on to Bob Evans, Wesco and Dunhams Sports. 

At all of these locations, the sheriff says they bought and attempted to buy small items with one hundred dollar bills so they could recieve a large amount of change.

When police tracked them down they found several counterfeit $100 bills and more than $1,500 in real currency. 

The three men were arrested and put in the Mecosta county jail by deputies and officers from the Big Rapids department of public safety.

Police say after investigating other counterfeit bill complaints in western Michigan, this links the three men to other offenses. 

Detectives from the sheriff's office and Big Rapids DPS are working with agents from the U.S. Secret Service.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Brilliance Awards

WOTV4Women
WOTV4Women
Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: 2019 Blue Bridge Walk for Autism

WOTV4Women
Photo Galleries
Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Storm Team 8 Weather Experience - Alward Elementary, Hudsonville

Photo Galleries