Authorities: Teen shot man in self-defense

VANDALIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A 37-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot by a teenager Friday night.

Deputies from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a Vandalia man being shot in the abdominal area around 10 p.m. in the 6200 block of Cass Avenue.

Authorities say a 15-year-old shot the man to defend himself and another person during a domestic altercation.

The man was taken to South Bend Memorial Hospital for critical injuries but is reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities say charges are not being sought for the 15-year-old at this time. Reports will be forwarded to the Cass County Prosecutor’s Office.

This incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.