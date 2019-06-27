Missing teen with autism last spotted in Big Rapids

BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a 16-year-old who went missing and may be in danger.

Nicholas Kirk, of Hershey, was reported missing around 9 a.m. Wednesday. He was last seen around 12:30 p.m. at the Walmart in Big Rapids, Michigan State Police said. Nick has autism and is nonverbal.

Family members said Nick may be headed to the Muskegon County area. MSP says Nick knows people are looking for him and has purposely avoided being found.

Nick is blonde with brown eyes. He stands about 5-foot-8 and weighs about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a long-sleeved back shirt, black pants, tennis shoes and prescription glasses with black rims. He was carrying a tan backpack and headphones.

Anyone with information about where Nick may be is asked to call Meceola Dispatch at 231.832.3255 or MSP’s Mt. Pleasant Post at 989.773.5951.