Monday at noon: The Youngest Killers

Youngest Killers

by: WOODTV.com staff

Posted: / Updated:

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan’s youngest killers were still just little boys when they took a life.

Prompted to look into the issue after a 9-year-old shot his mother in the Sturgis area last year, Target 8 profiled four young killers, their lives before they killed and what happened to them after.

One was only 6 when he shot and killed a fellow 6-year-old at their school near Flint. Feb. 29 marks 20 years since Kayla Rolland died.

See the digital documentary only on woodtv.com, launching at noon Monday.

