A May 2022 photo of Jeff Titus from the Michigan Department of Corrections.

COLDWATER, Mich. (WOOD) — A man the state now says was wrongfully convicted 21 years ago in a double murder in Kalamazoo County is expected to walk free from prison today.

On Friday morning, a federal judge signed an order saying Jeff Titus, 71, should be “released from Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC) custody forthwith.”

It also vacated his convictions, exonerating him, and granted him a new trial.

The order had been expected Thursday but bad weather closed the federal courthouse in Detroit, delaying Titus’ release.

Titus, then 50, was convicted in 2002 of killing hunters Doug Estes and Jim Bennett in the Fulton State Game Area in November 1990.

But the Michigan Attorney General’s Conviction Integrity Unit, working with the Michigan Innocence Clinic, confirmed that the jury in his trial was never told about an alternate suspect — a serial killer named Thomas Dillon, who was convicted of hunting down and killing hunters during that time period in Ohio. Evidence pointed to his involvement. That violated federal law that requires police to turn over any possible exculpatory evidence to defense attorneys.

The AG’s office filed a request in federal court on Tuesday asking the judge to immediately release Titus and to order a new trial.

“I am in agreement with the Attorney General’s conclusion that there was a Brady violation and the request for the conviction to be set aside,” Kalamazoo County Prosecutor Jeff Getting wrote in a statement to Target 8. “The defendant’s release was part of that request.”

He said he has not yet decided whether he will retry the case. He said a review with a “small group of senior attorneys” would “focus on witness availability, evidence admissibility, and the impact on likelihood of conviction of the additional information that was previously not provided to the prosecution.”

“I will also be discussing the decision and the reasons for it with the victims’ families before commenting publicly,” he added.