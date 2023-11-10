GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman charged with felony murder and arson following a deadly apartment fire in Grand Rapids is not criminally responsible for the June 2022 blaze, according to a plea this week.

There’s no dispute that 40-year-old Tyeshia Minor set the deadly fire on Bridge Street NW that killed 64-year-old Charles James.

However, her actions were guided by mental illness.

That’s the conclusion of forensic examiners who met with Minor after criminal charges were filed.

An evaluation by the Center for Forensic Psychiatry and an independent evaluation through the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office “both found her not criminally responsible,” Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker said. “So, I’ve got two doctors saying she’s criminally insane at the time this offense happened. I can’t go in and argue they’re wrong based on nothing.”

Tyeshia Minor in a video call with Target 8 investigator Susan Samples from the Kent County jail. (Nov. 10, 2023)

On Monday, Minor appeared in Kent County Circuit Court, where she entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity. The plea was accepted by Judge Mark Trusock.

“They are pretty rare,” Becker said, later noting he could not readily recall a single prior NGRI case from his 28 years in the Kent County Prosecutor’s Office.

Two defense attorneys who appeared with Minor in court on Monday did not return calls seeking comment.

Under Michigan law, if someone is found not guilty by reason of insanity, they don’t walk free. They must be referred to a state psychiatric center for custody and further evaluation for at least 60 days.

“Under the statute, it’s only 60 days, and then the forensic center can make the determination on what to do with her placement. And, hypothetically, (she could be released),” Becker explained. “I’ve never seen it happen. But under the statute, it’s only 60 days that, really, we can guarantee.”

There are safeguards, however. Discharge from commitment must be approved by a specialized ‘not guilty by reason of insanity’ committee and an independent forensic psychiatrist.

Minor remains in the Kent County jail pending placement in one of the state’s four locked psychiatric facilities.

She was arrested within days of the June 14, 2022 fire.

Fire crews were dispatched to an apartment house on Bridge Street near Garfield Avenue NW shortly after 1 a.m. Crews reported flames and heavy smoke showing from James’ second story studio apartment.

A friend who sometimes stayed with James was able to jump from an upstairs window.

The 49-year-old friend was hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

But James did not make it out.

The cause of the blaze was deemed to be arson, and police determined Minor was responsible.

She knew James and had been at his home for a barbecue earlier that night.

“For whatever reason, she left, came back, was not being let in (to James’s apartment), and that seemed to upset her,” Becker said. “She basically got some lighter fluid and threw it in a bucket with some combustibles, basically lit something on fire.”

The inferno erupted at the top of the stairs, just outside the door to James’ apartment.

The friend who escaped told police that James noticed smoke seeping through the crack at the top of his door.

When he opened it, flames shot into the apartment, and the two men ran to the bathroom to escape.

James’ friend jumped out of the bathroom window, but James, for reasons unknown, did not follow him.

In an interview with police, Minor reportedly told detectives she “exorcises demons from people that she sees in the world” and “believed that the two occupants of 1205 Bridge Street had demons in them.”

James’ family declined to talk with News 8 about Minor’s plea, but Becker acknowledged the victim’s family was not happy with the resolution.

“I know it was very troubling for the family,” Becker said. “The family was very upset. They feel she’s kind of getting away with murder. But I had to tell them, this is how the system works.”

Court records show Minor resisted mental health treatment in the years leading up to the deadly arson.

According to Kent County Probate Court documents, Minor had been in and out of mental health facilities since 2015. She was diagnosed with “schizophrenia,” “paranoid delusions” and “auditory hallucinations telling her to harm herself,” among other conditions.

A doctor noted that she was “non-compliant with medication or treatments.”

In 2016, Minor was hospitalized after giving birth and declaring she wanted to kill her baby and herself.

Minor has numerous arrests in Grand Rapids over the years. Offenses include malicious destruction of property, fleeing police, shoplifting crimes, aggravated assault, absconding on bond and extortion.

She has also spent time in prison. A month before the fire, Minor was discharged from supervision of the Michigan Department of Corrections on a 2019 felony shoplifting case.

The charges filed last year were by far the most serious. Felony murder is punishable by mandatory life in prison, while first-degree arson is punishable by a term of years up to life.