Wednesday at 11: After the Fall Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After Michigan's Attorney General's Office announced it was investigating decades of sexual abuse of children and cover-ups in the state's Roman Catholic churches, the diocese in Grand Rapids went silent.

Unlike many other dioceses, including Gaylord, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Grand Rapids has not publicly listed its abusive priests.

The local diocese refuses to say how much it has spent to help survivors of priest abuse, or how it tracks the abusers who are still living in West Michigan and still getting support from the church.

On Wednesday at 11 p.m., Target 8 investigator Ken Kolker, who covered abuse in the Catholic church nearly 20 years ago, and photojournalist Bilal Kurdi begin a three-part series, After The Fall, describing the legacy of decades of abuse. Survivors told Target 8 that they believe the church is treating the abusers better than the abused.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.