Unlocked and loaded: The suspects

A still image from surveillance video from the break-in at Cabela’s in Grandville on Sept. 16, 2017.

On Sept. 16 and Sept. 24, 2017, gun thieves broke into Cabela’s, located at 3000 44th St. SW in Grandville, and Barracks 616, located at 5740 Foremost Dr. SE in Cascade Township, and stole handguns.

They also broke into Bachelder Master Gunmaker, at 700 Plymouth Ave NE, and Rylee’s Ace Hardware, at 1234 Michigan St NE, in Grand Rapids, but didn’t get guns.

Total guns stolen: 29

Total guns recovered: 10

Guns still unaccounted for: 19

Suspects identified: 8

Age range of suspects: 13 to 18

Most of the suspects already had long criminal histories in Kent County Juvenile Court.

Three were involved in both the Cabela’s and Barracks thefts. Two of those three, both 14-year-old boys, were arrested days after the Sept. 16, 2017, Cabela’s break-in, including one after a police standoff. They got bailed out by their moms before breaking into Barracks 616 a few days later.

Below are the suspects and their ages at the time of the thefts:

Herbie Brewer III, 16

An undated mug shot of Herbie Brewer III

Brewer, a Wyoming High School student, was charged in the thefts at Cabela’s and Barracks, along with the Bachelder and Rylee’s incidents. Co-defendants say he was the leader. He sold guns in Grand Rapids.

Status: Brewer was charged as an adult and is serving 6 to 10 years in prison. He was ordered to pay $10,149 in restitution.

Cartier Lawrence-Murray, 14

An undated photo of Cartier Lawrence-Murray (Source: Facebook)

Lawrence-Murray was charged in the Cabela’s and Barracks thefts. On Sept. 17, 2017, a day after the Cabela’s theft, Grand Rapids police arrested him after a 4-hour standoff. Bonded out by his mom, he then broke into Barracks 616 days later.

Status: Lawrence-Murray was treated as juvenile. He was sentenced to an institution for a time and probation at home. His probation has been completed. He was ordered to pay $10,149 in restitution.

Allen Ray Young III, 14

An undated photo of Allen Ray Young (source: Facebook)

Young wascharged in the Cabela’s and Barracks 616 thefts. Arrested in the Cabela’s case and bonded out by his mom, he then broke into Barracks 616.

Status: After about 6 months at Muskegon River Youth Home, Young was sent home on probation. He is no longer on probation and was ordered to pay $10,149 in restitution.

Princeton Lyle, 16

Princeton Lyle, in a still image from surveillance of a theft at Cabela’s in Grandville.

Lyle was charged in the Cabela’s case.

Status: Lyle was treated as adult in juvenile court. He was ordered to institutions, is on probation until age 19 and could still face adult prison time. Ordered to pay $10,149 in restitution.

Phillip Lamar Berry, 15

Berry was charged in the Cabela’s theft and is the brother of fellow suspect Darion McDaniel. He was also charged with reckless use of firearm and resisting police.

Status: Berry was treated as adult in juvenile court. He was sent to juvenile institution and went AWOL during a Christmas 2018 visit with mom. He’s accused of possessing a stolen car in April 2019 and was ordered to detention. The stolen car case is pending. He was ordered to pay $10,149 in restitution.

Darion Markell McDaniel, 13

McDaniel was charged in the Cabela’s theft and is the brother of fellow suspect Phillip Berry. He was also charged with CCW.

Status: McDaniel was ordered to institution, then home on tether. He violated his probation and is now on probation in the home of his aunt.

Desiree Taggart, 16

An undated mug shot of Desiree Taggart

Taggart was charged in the Barracks, Bachelder and Rylee’s cases.

Status: Taggart pleaded guilty to accessory and was placed on 3 years of probation and 243 days in jail. She was ordered to pay $20,923.68 in restitution.

Cameron Ellis-Ayres, 18

An undated mug shot of Cameron Ellis-Ayres

Ellis-Ayres was charged in the Barracks 616, Bachelder and Rylee’s cases.

Status: Ellis-Ayres was charged as an adult. He’s serving 6 to 10 years in prison and was ordered to pay $38,835 in restitution.