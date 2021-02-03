Wolverine proposes turning old dump into public park 

A sign at the former Wolverine Worldwide dump on House Street in Plainfield Township. (2017 file)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Wolverine Worldwide is hoping to turn a former dump into a public park.

For decades, the company buried waste containing PFAS, a likely carcinogen found in the Scotchgard that Wolverine used to treat its shoes, at the old House Street dump in Belmont. The dump has been blamed for contaminating wells in the area.

Last year, Wolverine Worldwide reached a $69.5 million deal with the state and Plainfield and Algoma townships to — among other things — clean up the House Street site.

The company is now considering making the site into a nature preserve with remediation measures. This plan includes capping certain areas of the site, including placing a parking lot on a portion of one of the thickest waste areas.

The nature preserve proposal includes plans for an overlook, hiking trails, an accessible trail, a picnic area and a pedestrian bridge.

Another option for the site is to cap the entire area. The company says that choice would leave the property unattractive and possibly unusable.

The company will submit its feasibility study to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy on Feb. 19.

Residents with questions about the site can email Wolverine Worldwide at HouseStreet@wwwinc.com or 616.866.5627. More details about the proposal can be found online.