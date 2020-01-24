Wells tested after PFAS discovered at Portage park

The site of a former landfill in Portage where PFAS has been found. (Courtesy)

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — PFAS has been found at the site of a former landfill in Portage, prompting officials to start testing nearby wells for the likely carcinogen.

PFAS was first found at South Westnedge Park last year as part of separate groundwater monitoring. Subsequent testing revealed the contamination could be spreading, city and state officials announced Friday. Officials told neighbors about it late last year.

PFAS levels were recorded at more than 11,000 parts per trillion in the groundwater and more than 314,400 ppt in the soil at the park, officials said. To put that in perspective, the federal safety threshold for drinking water is 70 ppt.

Now, officials are reaching out to homeowners who use private wells for their drinking water. Twenty-five wells should have samples taken by the end of the month and results should take about two weeks.

There is no threat to the municipal water system.

The city of Portage, Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, will hold a public meeting on the PFAS contamination Feb. 10, though a precise time and location have yet to be determined.

