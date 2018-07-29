State of emergency declared over PFAS in Parchment Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bottled water is distributed in Parchment, where PFAS was found in the municipal water system. (July 28, 2018) [ + - ] Video

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County officials have declared a local state of emergency after PFAS, a likely carcinogen, was found in the city of Parchment water system.

The declaration, made Saturday by Kalamazoo County Board of Commissioners Chair Stephanie Moore, allowed local officials to ask the state for help. The state still has to review that request for aid and will be discussing the situation with local leaders.

The city is flushing its water line, which may cause some discoloration of tap water as sediment is stirred up, officials warned. Residents who use the city water system shouldn't drink their tap water until they get an all-clear.

Commissioner Stephanie Moore signs a Declaration of Emergency while Parchment Mayor Rob Britigan, Kalamazoo County Emergency Manager Pat Wright and Kalamazoo Deputy City Manager Jeff Chamberlain look on. (Courtesy Kalamazoo County - July 28, 2018)

Until that happens, dozens of volunteers have stepped up to help distribute bottled water to residents. Thousands of cases of bottled water could be seen stacked outside of Parchment High School Saturday, the second day of water distribution , though the semi-trucks that sat in the parking lot the pervious morning were gone.

"I heard word last night about 7 o'clock they needed more volunteers this morning," Mark Barnes, the president of the Kalamazoo County Fire Chiefs Association, told 24 Hour News 8. "We put out a message to all of the county fire departments and they have shown up."

Barnes is also the chief of the Oshtemo Township Fire Department and his firefighters were among those volunteering Saturday. Other volunteers represented the Parchment Cub and Boy Scouts, Parchment Little League and the high school student council. Players from the high school sports teams were also helping.

The organizations were coordinating shifts among themselves to hand out the water. A line of volunteers passing along water showed a community effort to guarantee residents have the water they need to get by as state officials continue testing to see how far the PFAS has spread.

"We live here, too. These are our neighbors and our friends," Barnes said. "We value their safety and this is a very important thing to get done."

On Saturday afternoon, county officials said 7,000 cases of water had been passed out since the contamination was announced.

Distribution will end for the day at 5 p.m. Saturday. It will run 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Starting Monday, it will run from noon to 8 p.m. People getting water will have to verify their address at pickup.

The source of the contamination, which was announced Thursday night, has not yet been determined. Elsewhere in Michigan where PFAS has been found, the source has been identified as industrial waste or a type of foam used to fight fires at airports.

A town hall meeting to discuss the contamination will be held Tuesday at Haven Reformed Church, 5350 N. Sprinkle Road. The event will begin at 5 p.m. with an open house, and a presentation will run from 6 p.m. to 8: 30 p.m. Anyone who relies on Parchment city water is encouraged to attend to get an update on the situation and learn more about PFAS, its effects, and officials' plans for what will happen next.

People with questions can also call the Parchment Water Hotline at 269.373.5346 to talk to someone from the Health & Community Services Department.