GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A new survey shows just how far environmentalists and health safety experts have to go in spreading the news about PFAS contamination.

A survey conducted by researchers at Texas A&M University found that 45% of Americans had never heard of PFAS and 77% don’t know what the chemical compound is or the health risks it presents.

The survey’s results were published in November in the academic journal PLOS ONE. Each survey participant was at least 18 years old and 1,100 people were surveyed, which provides a 3% margin of error.

PFAS — or per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are a large group of compounds first developed in the 1940s and incorporated into all sorts of products for waterproofing and heat resistance. Decades later, research showed that PFAS compounds take a long time to break down organically and can build up in the human body, causing serious health problems including cancer.

According to the National Institute of Environmental Health Services, there are more than 15,000 known PFAS compounds.

The Environmental Working Group says there are now more than 4,600 confirmed PFAS-contaminated sites across the United States, including at least one in all 50 states, Washington D.C. and two American territories.

There are dozens in Michigan, most notably the House Street Dump and other properties owned by Wolverine Worldwide that polluted drinking water in northern Kent County.

Researchers say more needs to be done to educate the public about the health risks associated with PFAS and that PFAS contamination goes far beyond drinking water.

“Regardless of who sends the message, entities who communicate to the public must be clear about what is known about PFAS so individuals, health professionals and communities can make educated decisions to minimize exposure,” the researchers stated.