State to start testing for Parchment PFAS source

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bottled water is distributed in Parchment, where PFAS was found in the municipal water system. (July 28, 2018)

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bottled water is distributed in Parchment, where PFAS was found in the municipal water system. (July 28, 2018)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — The state has identified a possible source of the PFAS contamination in the Parchment municipal water system, health officials say.

A Monday update from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department didn't list where that site is, but said the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality will start testing there Tuesday.

The problem now is the contamination in the city water system, which serves 3,000 residents in Parchment and Cooper Township, but officials are also checking private drinking water wells nearby to make sure the water is safe. The DEQ has so far visited 76 homes and tested 40 wells. There is no word yet on the results of those tests.

People who use Parchment city water were told not to drink it last week after high levels of PFAS, a likely carcinogen, were detected. Bottled water is being handed out daily from noon to 8 p.m. at Parchment High School. Construction on G Avenue Tuesday won't affect water distribution.

The county and state have declared a state of emergency, which opens up access to more state resources.

A town hall to discuss the contamination will run from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at Haven Reformed Church, 5350 N. Sprinkle Road.

The Kalamazoo County health department is staffing a Parchment Water Hotline at 269.373.5346 each day between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.. Daily updates are also being posted online the health department's website.

----

Online:

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team