State grant backs PFAS elimination project in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids is getting a $50,000 grant from the state to continue working to get rid of PFAS.

The money from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, accepted by the city commission Tuesday, will help keep up the partnership between the city and the Michigan State University Fraunhofer USA Center for Coatings and Diamond Technology to destroy PFAS in wastewater.

MSU Fraunhofer’s technology uses electricity and man-made diamonds to essentially pulverize PFAS particles in water.

PFAS is a likely carcinogen linked to other illnesses that has been found in some drinking water sources in West Michigan. Grand Rapids’ drinking water has not been found to have high PFAS levels. The MSU technology is being tested on wastewater.

The city’s partnership with MSU Fraunhofer, which was launched in March, is expected to cost a total of 300,000 over three years.