Stabenow wants stronger PFAS response from EPA

Copyright by WOODTV - All rights reserved The site of an old Wolverine Worldwide waste site off House Street in Plainfield Township. (Aug. 30, 2017)

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — The ongoing questions about contaminant PFAS, the dangers it presents and how to deal with cleanup continues to leave many searching for answers. U.S. Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Lansing, says a PFAS proposal from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency was no answer at all.

Late last week, the EPA suggested different levels for PFAS contamination that would either require further investigation into a site or cleanup. Those recommendations do not satisfy Stabenow.

Michigan's senior senator has called for stricter standards and more oversight when it comes to the chemical, a likely carcinogen, that has been found in many spots around the state, including in West Michigan.

"The EPA is not doing what they should be doing in setting appropriate standards for PFAS," Stabenow said. "They're going the opposite direction. And I know that the governor is looking to see what can be done at the state level to set higher standards, but there's just no excuse for this. I've helped lead efforts to fund a health study federally so we know the exact health ramifications for people. People need to know. We're also working to identify all the spots, not only in Michigan, but across the country" where there is PFAS contamination in water.

Stabenow and a number of her colleagues have been pushing for more action on the contaminant. A bipartisan group of senators, including Stabenow, is pushing the EPA to classify PFAS as a hazardous chemical. That would make Superfund money available for its clean up.

The PFAS did not call for that in last week's recommendations, which now go to a 45-day comment period.