St. Joseph County paper company ruled as PFAS site

WHITE PIGEON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — White Pigeon Paper Company was ruled as a PFAS site, The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team said.

They say a PFAS contamination investigation around the site determined that groundwater “well exceeded the groundwater cleanup criteria” and some residents living in the area have been impacted.

Groundwater from 16 wells tested at the White Pigeon Paper Company exceeded criteria.

MPART said the paper company’s location will be added as a PFAS site on its website.

State officials say they tested 19 residential drinking water wells and found that three wells had equal to or more than the amount of PFAS advised by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The three houses impacted have been given bottled water until point-of-use filters are installed, the state says. Filters will also be offered to any resident in the area where PFAS was discovered.

The study will expand to include 14 additional homes to the east of the studied area. Those homeowners will receive letters in early April and will be offered bottled water and filtered water pitchers.

Since the contractor that tests water for the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, residents living inside the area will be offered home testing kits, so that they can collect their own water samples.

The state says no PFAS was detected in the Village of White Pigeon when it was tested in Sept. 2018.