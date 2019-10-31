Robinson Elementary to install water filtration system

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A year after finding the school’s well water contains PFAS, Robinson Elementary near Grand Haven will be getting a water filtration system.

In October 2018, tests of the well discovered the likely carcinogen at more than twice the level that’s considered safe.

Grand Haven Area Public Schools Board of Education, Ottawa County Department of Public Health and the Michigan Department of Energy, Great Lakes, and Environment have approved the new system to address the issue.

School officials say EGLE has outlined specific testing protocols to ensure the new filtration system is providing safe water, which includes testing for PFAS and other chemicals like lead and copper.

The district says it will take four to six weeks to install the filtration system. Officials hope to have the system fully operational by the start of the second semester. In the meantime, the school will continue to use bottled water.