Portage shuts down 3 wells with low PFAS levels

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Portage has shut down three wells in its municipal water system after water samples showed the presence of PFAS, albeit below the federal advisory level.

On June 14, the state tested eight well fields; Portage says two came back positive for PFAS. One sample was 13 parts per trillion and the other was 2 ppt, well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level of 70 ppt.

Portage said although the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said no action was needed, the city “proactively” shut down the three wells until further testing is complete. The city expects those water test results in about a month.

PFAS can be found in firefighting foam, stain and water repellant, food wrappers and other items. While the likely carcinogen doesn’t break down easily in the environment, there is no health concern unless it is ingested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says exposure to PFAS may be linked to certain health conditions, including:

Liver damage

Pre-eclampsia

Elevated total cholesterol

Elevated LDL cholesterol

Increased risk of thyroid disease

Decreased antibody response to vaccines

Increased risk of asthma

Fertility problems

Slight decreases in birth weight

The EPA set a health advisory benchmark of 70 parts per trillion for PFAS, however a recent study suggested the acceptable level of PFAS should be seven to 10 times lower than that.

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team