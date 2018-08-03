PFAS found in Tri County Middle School's water
PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tri County Area Schools will be giving bottled water to its middle school students after PFAS was detected in the water supply.
Tests at Tri County Middle School found its water had PFAS levels of 62 parts per trillion, just below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory limit of 70 ppt.
PFAS wasn’t detected at the high school, and the elementary schools are on municipal water and are currently being tested.
The district is providing bottled water for drinking and meal preparations. The district is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to evaluate an alternative water source and identify a timeline to address the issue.
