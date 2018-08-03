Toxic Tap Water

PFAS found in Tri County Middle School's water

By:

Posted: Aug 03, 2018 06:12 PM EDT

Updated: Aug 03, 2018 06:12 PM EDT

PIERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Tri County Area Schools will be giving bottled water to its middle school students after PFAS was detected in the water supply.

Tests at Tri County Middle School found its water had PFAS levels of 62 parts per trillion, just below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory limit of 70 ppt.

PFAS wasn’t detected at the high school, and the elementary schools are on municipal water and are currently being tested.

The district is providing bottled water for drinking and meal preparations. The district is working with the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality to evaluate an alternative water source and identify a timeline to address the issue.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Featured on eightWest

Featured Content

Trending Stories

Photo Galleries

Photo Galleries
Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Water main break on Clyde Park Ave. - Aug. 1, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Whitecaps vs. Cubs - July 31, 2018

Photo Galleries
Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven
 Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Photos: Parade of Ships in Grand Haven