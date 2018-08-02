Parchment PFAS testers will have state badges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Michign Department of Environmental Quality contractors going to homes in Parchment and Cooper Township to test water for PFAS should be wearing a badge like this. (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office - Aug. 2, 2018)

Michign Department of Environmental Quality contractors going to homes in Parchment and Cooper Township to test water for PFAS should be wearing a badge like this. (Courtesy Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office - Aug. 2, 2018)

PARCHMENT, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo County authorities are reminding Parchment and Cooper Township residents to ask to see the state-issued ID badges of people who show up at their homes to test their water for PFAS.

On Thursday, officials provided a photo of what Michigan Department of Environmental Quality contractor badges look like. They are blue and read, "PFAS Kalamazoo County area sampling team: DEQ contractor" in all caps white lettering. The badges also have a holographic sticker bearing the state of Michigan seal.

Authorities said that if people claiming to be testing water do not have legitimate DEQ contractor badges, residents should not let them in and should call 911.

There have been previous warnings about people going around and selling bogus PFAS test kits and filters.

Levels of PFAS, a likely carcinogen, well above the state standard have been found in the Parchment municipal water system, prompting authorities to tell residents last week to stop drinking it.

Crews are also testing private wells in the city and Cooper Township to see if they have been contaminated. As of Thursday, 71 wells had been tested, though results weren't yet back for any of those. Anyone who found a DEQ note on their door about well testing should contact the agency at 1.800.662.9278.

The source of the contamination has not yet been confirmed, but officials are focusing in on the old Crown Victory paper mill and its neighboring dump site, which are near the wells from which the municipal system draws water, as the possible culprit. There are 18 monitor wells at the Crown Vantage site. As of Thursday, the DEQ had taken samples from six of them. Five are inaccessible.

Meanwhile, work is underway to hook up the Parchment system to the Kalamazoo municipal water system, which does not have high PFAS levels. A new water main is being installed along G Avenue in Parchment, which has led to a precautionary boil water advisory for 17 nearby homes through Saturday, and sampling is ongoing to confirm the water will be safe. Property owners will get instructions in the coming days on how to flush their water systems.

Bottled water distribution continues at Parchment High School. It will run from noon to 8 p.m. through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. You'll have to verify your address at pickup. You can also recycle empty water bottles at the high school.

People with questions about the contamination call the Parchment Water Hotline at 269.373.5346 to talk to someone from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department. Updates are also being provided on the health department's website daily.

