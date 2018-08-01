Officials take questions on Parchment PFAS Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 31, 2018, public meeting at Haven Reformed Church to discuss the PFAS contamination in Parchment. [ + - ] Video

RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was standing room only Tuesday evening at a town hall meeting to discuss the PFAS contamination in Parchment's municipal water system.

"We've been drinking the same water you have,” Parchment Mayor Robert Britigan III told the hundreds of people gathered at Haven Reformed Church in Richland Township. “I raised my children on Parchment water."

Late last week, authorities announced tests of the water system had found PFAS levels at 1,400 parts per trillion and 1,300 ppt — up to 20 times higher than the Environmental Protection Agency’s advisory level of 70 ppt. Officials have told the more than 3,000 people in Parchment and Cooper Township who use city water to stop drinking it. A bottled water distribution site has been set up at Parchment High School.

The presentation at the meeting, which streamed live on WOOD TV8's Facebook page, lasted nearly three hours. It focused on the health effects of PFAS, as well as temporary and long-term water supply solutions.

People had mixed reaction about the meeting and the response from local and state officials.

"I've lived in the city for 51, 52 years,” meeting attendee Dan Degraw told 24 Hour News 8. “I drank the water all that time. I was a little concerned about if I've been drinking this water for 51 years whether it will kill me. And I don't think it will."

Officials cautioned some private wells that pull water from the same aquifer may also contain PFAS. Wells near the site are being tested.

"The one thing, though, with us being in Cooper Township, we have a private well, and if we have to hook up to city water, who's going to pay for that?” resident Ollie Rutgers wondered. “They didn't answer that. They avoided it three times."

The meeting came as the state is focusing on the long-shuttered Crown Vantage paper mill on the northern edge of Parchment, and on its dump just to the north in Cooper Township, as the possible source of the contamination. Parchment's wells are less than a mile downstream from the old mill and dump into the Kalamazoo River.

Larry Followell says he worked at the paper mill for years. He doesn't believe it's just the mill that's to blame.

“They still don't know the source," Followell said.

For him and others, that's the biggest cause of dissatisfaction about the response.

Followell, who lives in Cooper Township, said he has kidney cancer. PFAS has been linked to certain types of cancers, including kidney cancer, as well as other problems, but more study is needed to clarify its health effects.

People who still have questions can call the Parchment Water Hotline at 269.373.5346 to talk to someone from the Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services Department.