Otsego shuts down 1 well with low PFAS levels

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Otsego has shut down one well in its municipal water system after water samples showed the presence of PFAS, albeit below the federal advisory level.

According to the city's Facebook page, a private firm began testing the municipal water wells in May.

Otsego says one of the city's three wells came back positive for PFAS.

The sample was 11 parts per trillion, well below the Environmental Protection Agency’s health advisory level of 70 ppt.

Otsego said although the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality said no action was needed, the city shut down well before, "seeking guidance on how best to proceed."

The city expects to be in communication with the DEQ throughout this process and will notify the public further on it's Facebook page.

PFAS can be found in firefighting foam, stain and water repellant, food wrappers and other items. While the likely carcinogen doesn’t break down easily in the environment, there is no health concern unless it is ingested.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says exposure to PFAS may be linked to certain health conditions, including:

Liver damage

Pre-eclampsia

Elevated total cholesterol

Elevated LDL cholesterol

Increased risk of thyroid disease

Decreased antibody response to vaccines

Increased risk of asthma

Fertility problems

Slight decreases in birth weight

The EPA set a health advisory benchmark of 70 parts per trillion for PFAS, however a recent study suggested the acceptable level of PFAS should be seven to 10 times lower than that.

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team