Officials to provide update on PFAS problems at Kalamazoo airport

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — An update will be held Monday on the investigation of the likely carcinogen PFAS that was found in the soil at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.

Kalamazoo County officials say the airport got a grant from the state last year to test for PFAS in the soil and groundwater. The class of chemicals was discovered “in several areas” on the property that officials say lined up with where firefighters had used the foam.

County authorities confirmed that they didn’t find any pathway to human exposure and that the city’s drinking water was not affected.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team, airport officials and the state and county health departments will host a virtual community meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

You can attend the meeting online or call in at 877.309.2074 and using the access code 374288#. More information on the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team can be found on its website.