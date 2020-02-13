No dangerous PFAS in wells near old Portage landfill

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — Testing around a former landfill in Portage revealed that dangerous PFAS contamination has not spread to nearby wells, officials say.

What is now South Westnedge Park was a landfill before it closed in the early 1990s. PFAS was first discovered there last year as part of groundwater monitoring and neighbors were informed then. Testing of nearby wells started last month.

None of the tests for 22 residential wells came back with PFAS levels at or above the federal safety threshold for drinking water. The highest levels of combined PFOA and PFOS — two members of the PFAS class of chemicals — was 17 parts per trillion, well below the advisory limit of 70 ppt.

>>Online: Test results (PDF)

Health and environmental officials are holding a public meeting this evening at Portage City Hall to outline where things stand now and the next steps. News 8 has a crew at the meeting and will bring you updates at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8.

Dozens of places around Michigan are contaminated with PFAS, which has been found in all sorts of things from Teflon to Scotchgard. The likely carcinogen has also been linked to other illnesses like ulcerative colitis and thyroid problems.