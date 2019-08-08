New equipment cuts PFAS contamination at airport

PORTAGE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport has new equipment to stop PFAS contamination in firefighting foam.
The airport’s fire department has a new eco-friendly foam cart that will allow testing of the foam production system without using AFFF, which contains PFAS.
PFAS-tainted AFFF firefighting foam has polluted Air Force bases around the country. PFAS is a likely carcinogen.
The department says the equipment will help cut back on wasted foam and contamination.
Officials say the cart was paid by grant funding through the State of Michigan.