Michigan sues 3M, 16 other companies over PFAS

A sign at the former Wolverine Worldwide dump on House Street in Plainfield Township. (2017 file)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan has sued 17 companies that it says are responsible for PFAS contamination around the state.

In a Tuesday afternoon press conference, Attorney General Dana Nessel, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy Director Liesl Clark announced the lawsuits that were filed in Washtenaw County, where the Huron River watershed has been contaminated.

“Polluters must pay,” Whitmer said.

The defendants include 3M, DuPont and several of its spinoff companies and a slew of other companies.

Nessel alleged that the defendants knew PFAS was dangerous, but for decades concealed its negative health effects, sold it and dumped it around the state anyway. She called it an example of “the age-old story of companies … gambling on our lives to boost their bottom line.”

“We are committed to ensuring that the companies responsible for unleashing PFAS on our state will stand up to their obligations and their responsibilities,” Nessel said.

PFAS has been found in a number of products: in West Virginia, DuPont used the chemicals to make Teflon; in Kent County, 3M’s Scotchgard was used to waterproof Wolverine Worldwide shoes; and around airports and military bases, it’s in a type of foam used to fight aircraft fires.

Nessel said the state has confirmed 74 contamination sites and already sunk $24 million annually into testing for the chemicals.

In Kent County, PFAS-laced shoe manufacturing waste dumped in Plainfield and Algoma townships contaminated residential wells. In December, the townships reached a settlement with Wolverine Worldwide that will pay to expand the municipal water system to many affected properties.

A likely carcinogen, PFAS has also been linked to a number of other illnesses, including ulcerative colitis, thyroid problems, high cholesterol and hypertension during pregnancy. The class of chemicals builds up in the body over time and stick around for a long time.

The state is considering setting its level for PFAS in drinking water at 16 parts per trillion, well below the current federal advisory level of 70 ppt. Some say that doesn’t go far enough.

“Michigan has been established as a leader in protecting the environment and identifying and monitoring and addressing contamination caused by PFAS,” Whitmer said Tuesday afternoon, though she said there was still work to do.

The Democrat-led U.S. House of Representatives voted last week to label PFAS a hazardous chemical under the federal Superfund Act. That measure now goes to the Senate. The White House has promised to veto it, arguing it places too much burden on companies.

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team