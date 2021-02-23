Meeting scheduled to discuss PFAS contamination at Kalamazoo airport

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The likely carcinogen PFAS has been discovered in the soil at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport, blamed on a type of foam used to fight airplane fires.

Kalamazoo County officials say the airport got a grant from the state last year to test for PFAS in the soil and groundwater. The class of chemicals was discovered “in several areas” on the property that officials say lined up with where firefighters had used the foam.

County authorities say they did not find any pathway to human exposure. The city of Kalamazoo’s drinking water is not affected.

The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team will hold a virtual meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to discuss the discovery and take residents’ questions. You can go online to attend or call in at 877.309.2074 with access code 374288#.

On hand will be people from the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department and the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport.