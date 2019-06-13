Judge sets deadline for PFAS water plan

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A federal judge has fast-tracked a deadline for Wolverine Worldwide, 3M, the state and two Kent County townships to come up with a permanent solution for well water contaminated by PFAS.

U.S. District Judge Janet Neff ruled the groups have until July 8 to reach a consensus on a plan for residents living near Wolverine’s former House Street dump, saying the people who live nearby “deserve the utmost expediency and concern” in resolving the health risk the likely carcinogen poses.

Leaders and representatives for both townships applauded the judge’s decision, which comes about 6 months after Wolverine Worldwide tabled paying for a project to hook up affected residents to a municipal water source, saying 3M also had a responsibility to support the work. Prein & Newhof estimated the water extension project for Plainfield and Algoma townships would cost Wolverine $62 million.

“We are pleased by the court’s ruling and hope Wolverine World Wide will stop stalling and start living up to its obligations to area residents,” Plainfield Township Superintendent Cameron Van Wyngarden stated in a Thursday news release.

As a fallback, Plainfield Township is considering a new ordinance that would require “waste creators” to obtain a license to continue delivering water, maintaining whole house filters and providing documentation of affected properties, test results and responses.

Wolverine issued the following statement in response to the judge’s decision: