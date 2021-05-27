GVSU professor documenting the stories of those impacted by PFAS

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan professor has found a unique way to document the impacts PFAS has had.

While the state health department is asking West Michigan residents to sign up for a study looking into the impacts PFAS has had on the drinking water, Grand Valley State University assistant professor of writing Dani DeVasto wants to put faces to those affected by the PFAS crisis.

“I think one of the things that’s been missing, one of the most powerful pieces, are the stories of the individuals who are being impacted by PFAS. So I would like to help tell those stories, amplify those voices, and use those stories to help add to the scientific facts that we’re collecting and reporting,” said DeVasto.

Her project called “Living with PFAS” will be archived and preserved digitally in the GVSU Special Collections and University Archives.

“It’s an emerging crisis here in West Michigan and it’s something that a number of people that I know in the community have been impacted by,” said DeVasto.

DeVasto said she wants to gather and preserve the stories of how PFAS has shaped people’s lives, their communities and environment.

She says she wants to talk to as many people who are willing to talk to her. You can get in touch with DeVasto and read more about the project at PFASstories.org.