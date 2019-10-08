Grant will fund PFAS study in Parchment, Kent Co.

A sign at the former Wolverine Worldwide dump on House Street in Plainfield Township. (2017 file)

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A $1 million federal grant will be spent on studying the health effects of PFAS in West Michigan.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced Tuesday that the money would pay to expand its multiyear investigation in areas where PFAS, a likely carcinogen also linked to other illnesses, was found in drinking water.

MDHHS will study 1,000 adults and 300 children in Parchment and Cooper Township, where the chemical was found in municipal water last year, and townships around Rockford, where it was found in private wells in 2017. The state has not yet laid out a timeline for recruitment or the study.

The regions were picked because of high PFAS levels and populations large enough to meet federal standards.

Michigan was among seven states to receive the grant from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The $1 million is for this year only; amounts for future years haven’t been set.

The state also received a separate $4 million from the CDC in September to study the health effects of PFAS, lead, arsenic and other chemicals. One special focus of that study will be on firefighters, who may have been exposed to PFAS through a foam used to fight aircraft fires.

—

Online:

Michigan PFAS Action Response Team