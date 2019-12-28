EPA considers labeling PFAS a toxic chemical

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — PFAS could soon be considered a toxic chemical by the Environmental Protection Agency.

But before making this decision, the agency is asking the community to weigh in.

Currently, PFAS, a likely carcinogen, is not on EPA’s toxic chemical list, but officials are working to change that.

One of the steps requires the agency to allow for public input on the matter.

The toxic chemical list lets people and governments know about toxic substances that could post a risk to their health.

Specifically, the EPA is asking the community for comment on which PFAS should be evaluated for listing, how to list them and what would be appropriate reporting thresholds.

The public comment period will run through Feb. 3. If the proposal moves forward, PFAS could be on the list by summer.

