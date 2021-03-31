EGLE hosting public hearing on Belmont dump remediation

A sign at the former Wolverine Worldwide dump on House Street in Plainfield Township. (2017 file)

PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State environmental officials are holding a virtual hearing this evening to discuss plans for the future of the PFAS-contaminated House Street dump in Belmont.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lake and Energy meeting, which begins at 6 p.m. and is scheduled to run through 7:30 p.m., will stream live on woodtv.com.

Decades ago, Rockford-based shoemaker Wolverine Worldwide left waste containing PFAS — which came from the Scotchgard used for waterproofing — at its dump. The likely carcinogen made its way in to surrounding residential wells, prompting a remediation effort in recent years, a slew of lawsuits and, ultimately, the running of municipal water to the neighborhood.

Wolverine recently proposed planting some 4,000 trees at the House Street site, with the goal of them soaking up more PFAS contamination, and “strategic capping” of the some parts of the property to limit seepage caused by rainwater.

Some neighbors fear the trees won’t really work. They are pushing for Wolverine to install a large 30-acre cap.

The final decision about what will happen will be up to the state.