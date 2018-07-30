City: Low level of PFAS in Grand Rapids water system

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — PFAS has been detected in the Grand Rapids city water system, but at levels well below that of Environmental Protection Agency’s advised limit.

City tests performed in April show combined levels of PFAS, a likely carcinogen, at 3.19 parts per trillion, according to Grand Rapids Acting Manager of Communications Amy Snow-Buckner. The EPA’s advisory limit is 70 ppt.

The State of Michigan also tested the Grand Rapids city water system in April, but results are not yet available.

Grand Rapids’ city water system provides water to around 280,000 people, according to Grand Rapids’ website. That includes Ada Township, Cascade Township, East Grand Rapids, Grand Rapids, Kentwood and Walker in Kent County and Tallmadge Township and Wright Township in Ottawa County.

The water supply comes from Lake Michigan, according to the website. In 2017, more than 36 million gallons were pumped per day, on average.

High levels of PFAS were recently detected in the city water system in Parchment, which is located north of Kalamazoo in Kalamazoo County. There, water samples came back at 1,300 ppt and 1,400 ppt. Thousands of residents have been told not to drink the water and are being provided bottled water.