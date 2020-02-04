AG’s Office holding meeting on Wolverine PFAS settlement

A sign at the former Wolverine Worldwide dump on House Street in Plainfield Township. (2017 file)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The state Attorney General’s Office is hosting a public meeting with Rockford-area residents to discuss a proposed settlement with Wolverine Worldwide over PFAS contamination.

The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Feb. 10 at Rockford High School. Residents will hear about the proposed settlement and gave the chance to give feedback. Feedback on the deal may also be submitted via email through Feb. 13.

Word of the settlement came in December, but the paperwork to make it official it was filed in court Monday. It must still be OK’d by a federal judge.

Under the $69.5 million deal, Wolverine would pay to expand municipal water lines to more than 1,000 properties in Plainfield and Algoma townships where PFAS has been found in private residential wells.

At the center of the contamination is waste dumped decades ago by Wolverine. The Rockford-based shoe manufacturer used Scotchgard containing PFAS to waterproof shoes.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced in January that the state is suing 3M, the maker of the Scotchgard, and 16 other companies over PFAS contamination around the state.

The PFAS class of chemicals is a likely carcinogen that has also been linked to other illnesses including thyroid problems, immune system disorders, liver damage and hypertension during pregnancy.

