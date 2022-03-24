HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — After Target 8 investigators exposed a dangerously unstable railroad crossing, CSX Risk Management promptly reached out to the woman whose car was damaged.

“(CSX) is going to pay my insurance deductible plus $500 for the inconvenience and other related expenses,” said Tracy Miller in a message to Target 8 investigators. “I’m quite (pleased) and surprised. I thought it would be a lot more of a fight. For once, things happened for the little guy!”

Miller’s car was damaged on March 15 when a CSX rail crossing broke apart on US-31 in Holland between 24th and 32nd streets.

A crossing timber sprung loose and hurtled toward Miller’s Honda Civic. Fortunately, the wooden plank flew under the vehicle instead of through the windshield.

The substantial piece of wood tore up the bottom of Miller’s car, puncturing the oil pan and rendering the vehicle undriveable.

A repair shop told Miller the damage would cost $927 to fix.

Miller’s deductible is $1,000.

But she’s satisfied CSX has promised to cover the deductible and give her an extra $500.

However, she remains concerned about the condition of the crossing, worried that another timber might come loose and injure — or even kill — someone.

Target 8 checked the crossing Thursday morning, but it was difficult to tell what, if anything, CSX had done to further secure it.

We asked CSX for an update on what action it’s taken but have not heard back.

Previously, the company told Target 8 it performed temporary fixes on the US-31 crossing this winter and plans to begin more substantive repairs later this spring, likely in April.

“Many factors affect the pace and scheduling of crossing repairs, including weather, equipment and resource availability,” Sheriee Bowman of CSX told Target 8 in a prior email exchange. “We will have our track supervisor take a look at the crossing timbers and determine what can be done now until a more substantial repair can be completed when resources are available.”

As Target 8 reported Monday, MDOT had ordered CSX to remove the broken and worn wood three weeks before the timber came loose and damaged Miller’s car.

CSX urges drivers to submit property damage claims through the company’s website.

CSX also told Target 8 it “encourages members of the community to contact it with non-emergency crossing issues at www.csx.com/tellcsx so (it) can address their concerns in a timely manner.”

If you think a railroad crossing is unsafe, contact the governmental entity responsible for the road it crosses, which may be a county road commission, MDOT or the city in which the street is located.