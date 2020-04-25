State: 5 W MI nursing homes failed infection control check

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — State regulators visited 12 West Michigan nursing homes in recent weeks to determine if they’re meeting infection control standards amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Surveyors deemed five of the 12 homes non-compliant.

Homes cited by inspectors included Allendale Nursing and Rehabilitation Community, Heritage Community of Kalamazoo, Medilodge of Wyoming, Medilodge of Portage and Laurels of Galesburg.

The problems noted ranged from staff wearing “loose fitted homemade masks” at the Allendale home, to an employee at Heritage Community of Kalamazoo failing to disinfect an oxygen device that had been lying on the floor.

“Just prior to placement in the nostrils, this surveyor asked (the employee) if there was anything that should be done before placing the nasal cannula into Resident #101’s nostrils,” wrote the state regulator in the survey posted online. “(The employee) indicated there was not. The surveyor then asked (the employee) if the oxygen tubing and nasal cannula should be cleaned or changed… since it had been on the floor. (The employee indicated that was a good point and should (sic) be changed because it was probably dirty.”

Among the observations at Medilodge of Wyoming, a surveyor noted “Resident 1 and 2 were found sitting in wheelchairs within a few feet of each other. Resident 1 was observed coughing into his hand. (A licensed practical nurse) was standing … nearby and handed resident a tissue…. (A certified nurses aid) walked between the residents and did not attempt to provide assistance with recommendation (sic) social distancing or hand hygiene for resident 1.”

At Medilodge of Portage, an inspector observed staff helping residents prepare to eat in a dining room.

The regulator who surveyed Laurels of Galesburg wrote that “the facility failed to properly maintain infection control practices during a COVID-19 Infection Control Survey related to hand hygiene, equipment cleaning, and glucometer disinfection in 5 of 5 residents.”

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs, which conducts nursing home inspections on behalf of federal regulators, provides on-the-spot re-education, while also requiring homes to submit formal Plans of Corrections.

If homes fail to follow through, they can face monetary penalties, among other disciplinary action.

Target 8 reached out to all five West Michigan nursing homes seeking comment.

As of Friday evening, we’ve received responses from four of the five:

“While the use of face masks by caregivers is not currently required by the CDC, proper infection control protocols must accompany their use,” wrote Mike Deverson, vice president of sales and marketing for Atrium Centers Inc, which operates Allendale Nursing & Rehabilitation Community. “Continued training on PPE and Universal Precautions has been completed and submitted to the state agency for review…. Allendale has successfully implemented all CDC, CMS and Michigan state and county health department guidelines and not a single case of the infection among either employees or residents has been identified.”

Jay Prince, president and CEO of Heritage Community of Kalamazoo, wrote that the home has taken immediate steps to address the survey findings, including bringing in an outside infection prevention and control consultant to evaluate all of its procedures.

“We welcomed the survey as a fresh set of eyes to make sure we do the right things in the right way, and to identify any gaps. The survey did precisely that, including finding some practices we weren’t always doing well….. While none of the gaps were deemed to have caused harm to residents, Heritage takes the findings extremely seriously,” Prince wrote.

Medilodge, whose facilities in Wyoming and Portage were cited by the state, said its homes are “following all the state and federal guidelines on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

“This includes enhanced infection control protocols, expanded use of personal protective equipment such as masks and gowns, restricting visitors, screening staff and no communal activities,” wrote Bill Gray of Medilodge, who noted that Medilodge has also employed facility support advocates to help residents, including coordinating video chats between residents and their families.

Laurels of Galesburg did not provide a statement to News 8, but you can read how they plan to respond here.