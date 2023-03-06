Jeff Titus after being freed from the Lakeland Correctional Facility near Coldwater on Feb. 24, 2023.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — One of the detectives who originally cleared Jeff Titus of a double murder decades ago says he feels vindicated now that a judge has set Titus free.

Former Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bruce Wiersema was one of two investigators who asked the Michigan Innocence Clinic to take up the case. Wiersema is retired now and living in Arizona, but he watched video of Titus’s release online.

“I call that vindication,” he said.

His partner in the original investigation, Roy Ballett, died in January 2022, but Ballett’s sons were there for Titus’s release.

“I’m sure Roy knew it was coming, Roy Ballett, before he died, and I feel good about that,” Wiersema said.

The original detectives investigating the November 1990 shooting deaths of hunters Doug Estes and Jim Bennett focused for a time on Titus, who owned property next door and was protective of his land. But they cleared him after alibi witnesses placed him 27 miles away, hunting on their land.

However, a cold case team reopened the investigation in 1999 and dismissed the alibi, leading to Titus’s conviction in 2002 and two life sentences.

“Probably a good idea for cold case teams to develop an actual valid case, instead of taking the easy route,” Wiersema said.

“No question about it, they had tunnel vision on that one,” he said.

In late February, a federal judge ruled Titus didn’t get a fair trial because his defense wasn’t told about evidence implicating an alternate suspect — serial killer Thomas Dillon of Ohio, who has since died. The judge vacated the convictions and ordered Titus’s release. The Kalamazoo County prosecutor hasn’t decided yet whether to retry Titus.

“I’m very happy for the man; been a long time coming. What else can I say? Yeah. I’m glad he’s out,” Wiersema said.