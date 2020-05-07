New Sheridan hospital CEO proud to serve community

SHERIDAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Sheridan Community Hospital’s new CEO is hopeful the rural resource in Montcalm County can find success despite the ongoing pandemic.

Lili Petricevic, who has served as the director of nursing since the beginning of the year, was named the hospital’s new CEO last month. She previously worked for Priority Health and Spectrum Health before joining Sheridan in January.

>>PDF: Read more about Petricevic’s background

“As soon as I started, I have received multiple calls from the community, ‘How can I help you? What can we do for you?’ And that really got me to that point to say, this is an awesome community. They desire this hospital to remain and remains working and functioning,” Petricevic told News 8. “Internally, we have a fantastic team that will take us and propel us to the next level, so that all combined got me to the point to say yes, I will step in.”

The community has volunteered to make masks to help with personal protection supplies at the hospital, though Petricevic said staff is not overwhelmed.

She would not say how many COVID-19 patients are being treated at SCH, citing HIPPA.

“Capacity and census, as we call it, have been a little decreased, I must say. We have stopped doing procedures as well so all that together is kind of leading us to the point where we do not have as many patients as we thought we’d see. However, we have increased our beds, we’ve prepared well for this,” the CEO explained.

SCH has had to lay off a “handful” of people because of the loss in revenue from canceled procedures, much like other health care systems are dealing with in Michigan.

Petricevic couldn’t specify how many people were impacted by the cuts but added it’s far less than other systems and the hope is to eventually bring some people back once other services pick back up.

The hospital’s newest leader was also asked about other hardships previously followed by Target 8. You can watch more from the interview below.