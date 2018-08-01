Moving troubles: Family's items damaged or missing Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A July 10, 2018, courtesy photos hows a Spirit Van Lines truck carrying the Olsen family's belongings arriving in Florida. [ + - ] Video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A family says they don't expected to see the toys, electronics and keepsakes lost by a moving company ever again.

“It’s just a nightmare. It really is," Chad Olsen told Target 8.

In June, he moved his family from the Ravenna area to Florida, where he took a job for Disney. He said he went looking for a moving company because he "had 4 kids, and two dogs and two cars to get down here" by himself.

He went to a website that gave him several bids and selected Presidential Van Lines out of Florida.

“Presidential came with the lowest quote, and they were willing to work with me when I said I had a storage unit that was half full but it would probably be full by the time we moved," Olsen said. "And they said it shouldn't be a problem, that they could quote it as it was.”

The quote was $1,938. He paid $700 to Presidential. Then, two days before the move, he was contacted by another company called Spirit Van Lines, which wanted the rest of the money.

“That's the first I had heard of Spirit,” Olsen said.

He paid and his items were picked up from his Muskegon County storage unit for the trip to Florida. Presidential initial delivery estimate was 1-7 business days and Spirit told him 3-10.

LATE DELIVERY AND MISSING PROPERTY

As the days went by with no word, Olsen began to call. He called Presidential, which sent him to Spirit. Spirit didn’t have any answers about where his property was.

“It took them two weeks to figure out it was in Chicago," Olsen said.

On July 9, nearly a month after Spirit picked up his items in Michigan, Olsen got a phone call.

“They called at 7:13 the night before and said they would be here by 8 a.m. — which there's no bank open between that time — and then they demanded cash," Olsen said.

Olsen says the delivery drivers told him he owed an additional $2,093 for bulk items and they wouldn’t unload the truck until it was paid.

"And it had to be in cash," Olsen said. "We went and got cash, didn't cause a fuss. My wife's just like, 'Let's get our stuff and just be done with it.'”

When the truck doors opened the next morning, the Olsens got another surprise.

“It looked like a bomb went off inside there," Olsen said. "Stuff was tipped over, all over the floor, bins are tipped over, just smashed … boxes ripped open.”

And to make matters worse, a lot of stuff was missing.

“TV, Bowflex adjustable dumbbells, which are like $700, a treadmill," Olsen listed. "We had a trampoline and an enclosure still in the box — that's gone. Golf set. All of our kids' ride-on toys.”

Nearly all of his 9-year-old-daughter’s belongings were nowhere to be seen.

“Her clothes, for the most part, made it, but her toys, stuffed animals — gone," he said.

Several of the missing items are irreplaceable.

“Our wedding album, our DVD. Our oldest daughter's baby album," Olsen said. “That's gone.”

Also missing: Olsen’s laptop. He said he hid it in a plastic bin, but when the truck arrived in Florida, the bin had been rifled through and the laptop was gone.

Later, he began to get notifications that someone was trying to log into his accounts from Brazil.

LOOKING FOR ANSWERS

Olsen called Presidential Van Lines, because that's who he hired.

“They said once they hand off their job, they're done with it," he said.

It turns out Presidential Van Lines isn’t a mover, it's a broker. It contracts jobs out to moving companies. Presidential said Olsen would have to deal with Spirit.

When Target 8 called Presidential, dispatch director Courtney Northman said the company had explained to Olsen how to make a claim with Spirit.

Northman went on to say that customers like Olsen aren’t usually told ahead of time that Presidential isn’t the company that will be moving their stuff, and customers don’t get to pick the company they will be working with. Once the new company is involved, the customer signs a contract with them. Northman said once the new contract is signed, the agreement with Presidential is “null and void.”

Northman also couldn’t say how Presidential vets the companies it works with.

When asked why Presidential sends customers to Spirit, Northman responded, “I've been using Spirit for a long time."

“I've built a relationship with the owner," he continued. "I help him out when I can and he helps me out when he can."

Both Presidential Van Lines and Spirit Van Lines have 'F' ratings with the Better Business Bureau and a long list of online complaints.

Target 8 asked Northman about a promise on the Presidential Van Lines website claiming a "100% Customer Satisfaction Guarantee."

“That's a good question," he said. “I don’t know what that is.”

SPIRIT VAN LINES

Frustrated with Presidential Van Lines, Olsen turned his attention to Spirit.

“They were going to investigate and get back to us, and we never received a call. And I called a week later and they acted like they didn't know what I was talking about," Olsen said.

When he finally talked to the manager, the response was not what he expected.

“He said, quote, 'Whatever you say you're missing, you're not. You're just trying to hurt my company,'” Olsen recalled.

Working with Target 8, a reporter from WFLA, WOOD TV8's Tampa sister station, spoke with the manager by phone. He claimed the Olsens were lying about the absent property.

However, he later admitted some things weren't moved. He said his team would look for the missing items.

Olsen isn’t holding his breath.

“The chances of us getting anything back, I don't think it's going to happen. But hopefully we can keep another family from going through this,” he said.

PROTECTING YOURSELF

The Olsens have filed complaints with police, the state attorney general's office in Georgia, where Spirit is based, and the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration, which regulates moving companies.

The FMCSA's website has valuable advice for people looking to hire a moving company, including making sure you check out the carrier before you sign a contract and knowing what insurance coverage you have.

Your homeowner's insurance policy may cover some of the move. However, the standard insurance for movers is 60 cents per pound. So a three-pound laptop is only insured for $1.80 without additional coverage.

You can also check out the National Consumer Complaint Database, where consumers can file interstate moving fraud complaints.