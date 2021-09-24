ME: Muskegon jail inmate would have lived if given seizure treatment

Dr. Carl Schmidt, the chief medical examiner for Wayne County, testifies in the involuntary manslaughter case of five Muskegon County Jail employees over the death of inmate Paul Bulthouse. (Sept. 24, 2021)

MUSKEGON, Mich. W(OOD) — Wayne County’s chief medical examiner testified on Friday that Paul Bulthouse would still be alive if he had been treated while suffering repeated seizures in the Muskegon County Jail.

Dr. Carl Schmidt was a key witness in the case filed by the state Attorney General against four jail guards and a former jail nurse who are charged with involuntary manslaughter in Bulthouse’s death in April 2019.

An undated courtesy photo of Paul Bulthouse. (The Bulthouse family)

The hearing to determine if they will stand trial started Wednesday and was expected to wrap up Friday.

Schmidt testified that he watched eight hours of surveillance video of Bulthouse’s death and reviewed the autopsy report.

On Friday, he watched again in Muskegon County District Court as some of the 22 seizures suffered by Bulthouse in a close-observation cell played out on TV screens.

Schmidt said he disagreed with the original autopsy report, which deemed the death natural.

“I think a case could be made for either indeterminate or homicide,” Schmidt testified. “When you consider the time span over which the seizures occurred and that there were multiple seizures, I think had he been treated, he’d be alive today.”

Charged in the case are Sgt. David VanderLaan, Jamall Lane, Crystal Greve and Jeffery Patterson, along with former jail nurse Aubrey Schotts. If convicted, each could face up to 15 years in prison.

The death of Bulthouse led to an internal investigation at the jail. Muskegon County Sheriff Michael Poulin found no wrongdoing, but a Target 8 investigation that included surveillance video from the jail led the state AG to take a look at the case.

The county of Muskegon has agreed to pay the Bulthouse family $2.4 million to settle a federal lawsuit. Wellpath, the out-of-state company that provided health care at the jail, also has agreed to an out-of-court settlement for an undisclosed amount.