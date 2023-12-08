GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — At keyboards and behind closed doors, in hotel rooms you drive by daily, the sex trade thrives.

Jonathan Patrick Didyk was busted outside one such metro Grand Rapids hotel, accused of forcing his girlfriend into prostitution.

Grandville police body camera video obtained by Target 8 shows Didyk acting confused when police picked him up at the Rodeway Inn off Chicago Drive near I-196 on Nov. 10.

“Turn around put your hands behind your back,” the video shows an officer order him. “Turn around put your hands behind your back right now.”

“What did I do?” Didyk responded.

“Can you tell me what’s going on?” he asked later as an officer searched him.

“I’m really confused. Like, what’s going on?” Didyk said again from the back seat of a police cruiser.

“You are being detained per our detective bureau for an investigation they’re doing into sex trafficking,” an officer ultimately told him.

“Are you kidding me?” Didyk responded.

“Nope,” the officer said.

“Why is that?” Didyk said.

“The detectives will go over all of that,” the officer said.

A booking photo of Jonathan Didyk from the Kent County jail.

A detective later wrote in a court record that for about nine months, Didyk trafficked his girlfriend through an online escort site called skipthegames.com. Investigators say they have screenshots of ads Didyk posted, which included “intimate photos” of his girlfriend. A search of his phone, they said, uncovered evidence that he posed as the girlfriend to message men and set up meeting times and locations. He would then tell her where to meet the johns, investigators say.

Investigators said the girlfriend told them that Didyk pocketed the $300 profit from one such meeting at the Rodeway Inn on Nov. 9.

The girlfriend told police she was afraid of Didyk, saying he “regularly show(ed) aggression towards her and her children,” the document says. She said she never would have gotten into prostitution if he had not pushed her into it.

The 45-year-old from Hudsonville is charged with prostitution/pandering, accepting earnings of prostitution and using a computer to commit a crime. He remained in the Kent County jail Friday on a $50,000 bond. If convicted, the charges carry up to 20 years in prison.

State police records show he has a couple prior convictions for misdemeanor assault and operating while impaired. His defense attorney in the prostitution case declined to comment to Target 8.