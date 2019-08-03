Look-a-like airline site nearly takes family for $300

ADA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A West Michigan family nearly lost $300 when they rebooked a flight through a look-a-like website they thought was connected to Delta Airlines.

“I don’t want this to happen to anybody else,” said Naomi Poel, a mom and teacher who lives in Ada Township.

She filed a complaint with the Better Business Bureau Serving Western Michigan and shared her cautionary tale with Target 8.

In mid-July, Poel’s family was scheduled to fly to Japan to visit her mom and dad.

But she learned an hour before they were due to board that the plane was delayed, and they would miss their connecting flight.

“I was panicking really badly because we don’t travel a lot, so we really don’t know much about how it goes and ‘are we going to miss the whole trip,’” she recalled.

The family went online to Delta but couldn’t find tickets for the same day. They tried to connect with a human being at the airline.

“My father-in-law looked up the Delta flight change number and that was the first thing that came up,” said Poel, referring to an advertisement for a website.

“They claimed to be Delta on the advertisement, so we didn’t suspect it. We thought it was Delta.”

Naomi Poel ended up booking next day flights through the website with the help of a man named Daren French.

He charged them a service fee of $300 to re-book their tickets.

“When I was talking to Daren, he said, ‘don’t go to the airport, don’t go to the airport,’” Poel recalled.

But in the hours that followed, the family became suspicious and went directly to the Delta desk at the airport.

That’s when they learned the site they thought was Delta was actually a third party company.

Agents with the real Delta Airlines told the family the airline would have rebooked their tickets for free.

“I was lucky because the Delta agents were able to fix it for me. They were super helpful,” she said.

Delta called Daren French directly and got him to refund the $300 service fee.

The airline also re-booked the family’s flights for free, and they flew to Japan the next day.

Delta Airlines told Target 8 it’s looking into the incident.

The airline also reminded consumers to book flights through its website or the Fly Delta mobile app.

Target 8 contacted Daren French at the 1-844 number listed on the advertisement.

He told us he never represented himself as a Delta employee.

“We clearly told (Naomi Poel) that we are not Delta Airlines and we are a travel agency, but she said ‘can you please do something for me?”

The flights were actually booked, so it’s clear there was no outright fraud.

French’s website, which says “Delta Airlines Reservations” across it, also includes the sentence, “We, at Delta Airlines, offer curated travel experience for our customers by helping them get the best deals and offers while booking flights.”

But at the bottom of the homepage, there’s a disclaimer that declares the site is not affiliated with any airline.