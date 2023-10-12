GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A long-haul trucker convicted of the 1996 killing of a woman in metro Grand Rapids will be sentenced Thursday.

Garry Artman’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for around 9 a.m. Thursday. It will be streamed live on woodtv.com.

On Sept. 28, a jury found Artman guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, first-degree felony murder and first-degree premeditated murder in the death of Sharon Hammack. It took the jury about half an hour to convict him.

Hammack’s body was found on Oct. 3, 1996, along 76th Street near Kraft Avenue, north of Caledonia. The 29-year-old mother of two, who was pregnant, had been raped, stabbed, strangled and hogtied. Her body was wrapped in a blanket bound with electrical cords.

Artman, 65, has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. If his health holds up, he is set to stand trial in Maryland for the murder of 24-year-old Dusty Shuck, whose body was found along I-70 in 2006.